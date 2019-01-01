Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Tanzania can beat Sudan like they did vs Kenya – Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach insists they still stand a chance of making it to the finals despite losing the first leg at home

Tanzanian coach Etienne Ndayiragije insists they can beat Sudan away and make it to the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals to be staged in .

Taifa Stars lost 1-0 at home to Sudan in the first leg, and face an uphill task in the return leg set for Omdurman.

Speaking to reporters after losing to Sudan, the Burundian coach insisted his Taifa Stars can still go to Khartoum and defeat Sudan the same way they eliminated from the competition a month ago.

“If we lost at home, then we can turn the tables and beat Sudan away, the same way we did against Kenya in the first round,” Ndayiragije told reporters.

“I will watch the match again and see where we committed mistakes, we need to rectify those mistakes and get ready for the return leg. Nothing is impossible in football, who knew we will get a result away in Kenya?”

Taifa Stars eliminated Kenya’s Harambee Stars after a 4-1 penalty win in the first round after the two teams managed a 0-0 draw in both legs.

“We have a strong belief we can change the tide of the game. If we get quick goals, in the return leg then Sudan will be under pressure and it will boost our confidence to do even better,” Ndayiragije continued.

“All we need to do is not to concede first if we do, then our chances will be slim. But we have a good squad and we will see what kind of result we can get away.”

Taifa Stars were punished in the 60th minute when unmarked Yassir Mohamed scored an easy goal capitalising on Stars’ defensive laxity.

Stars need nothing but an aggregate win over Sudan to guarantee their second appearance in Chan finals set for Cameroon in 2020. The tournament is designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic league.