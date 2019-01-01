Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Sudan will use home advantage to beat Tanzania – Logarusic

The Falcons of Jediane coach is confident his side will seal a ticket to the finals of the competition to be held in Cameroon

Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic has remained optimistic his side will use home ground advantage to beat in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Friday.

The Falcons of Jediane will head into the return with the advantage having won the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 1-0.

Another win or a draw of any kind will see Sudan seal a second consecutive and a third overall place at the finals of the competition to be held in next year.

Speaking ahead of the game, Logarusic was confident with support from the fans and good home record, they will cruise past Tanzania.

“The preparations are going on well," Logarusic is quoted by CafOnline.com.

“The first leg is history now and we are focused on using our home advantage and the support of our fans to get the result which will grant us a place at next year's final tournament.

“We have some injury concerns though; Nizar [Hamid] is likely to miss the game. We also have some minor injuries but I believe we will go to the game with our best possible squad.”

Despite beefing up the squad with new players - Al Hilal forward Walid Bekhit and Shendy goalkeeper Isaac Adam - Sudan are likely to parade the same lineup they fielded against Chad in a preliminary round clash of the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

“We have had good results in recent games,” Logarusic continued.

“We have had two wins away from home and I believe we can use the same squad again. Every member of the squad is ready.”

Sudan made their debut at the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues in 2011, placing third on home soil.

After missing qualification in 2014 and 2016, they resurfaced at the last edition in 2018, finishing third.