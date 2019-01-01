Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Simba SC striker Bocco to captain Tanzania against Kenya

The Simba striker will lead Taifa Stars as they take on Harambee Stars in the East African Derby on Sunday

Simba SC striker John Bocco will captain when they face in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije has confirmed Bocco will captain the side assisted by veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, Kelvin Yonda and Erasto Nyoni.

“Bocco is the right player to lead my side and I have handed him the armband for the derby,” the Burundian coach told Goal.

Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars will face off for the second time in a month, with the former seeking to earn revenge, having lost 3-2 at the in .

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has already admitted it will be difficult to get another win against their East African neighbours.

Harambee Stars will depart for Tanzania on Saturday with the winner over the two-legged affair will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.