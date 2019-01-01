Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Rwanda friendly best test for Tanzania ahead of Sudan tie - Mnata

The goalkeeper says the team's preparations have been good and what remains now is finishing the continental job lying ahead

The Rwanda friendly was the best way for to prepare for an African Nations Championship (Chan) second leg encounter against Sudan, players Boniface Maganga and Metacha Mnata have said.

In the friendly played in Kigali on Monday, the Taifa Stars drew 0-0 ahead of their Chan 2020 qualifier against Sudan on Friday.

Tanzania will face an uphill task after losing 1-0 in Dar es Salaam in the first leg, but defender Maganga is confident of a better result later in the week in Khartoum.

“Our friendly against Rwanda was the best way to prepare and face Sudan and what remains now is the whole nation to rally behind the team in order to push them for a win,” Maganga told Mwanaspoti.

Maganga also lauded the techniques coach Etienne Ndayiragije is taking the team through ahead of the decisive clash on Friday.

“Technically, we are very much prepared as the coach is taking his time to teach us on ways we can work on and pick a positive result and then it will be upon the players to implement the methods during the match,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC goalkeeper Mnata, who was preferred in goal against Rwanda, says the team's spirit is sky-high before facing the Falcons of Jediane.

“Challenges will abound but what is important is to pick a win in what will be a very tough match. We have just played against Rwanda and the match helped us in believing in ourselves, even more, going into the match against Sudan,” Mnata said.

“It was the best preparations for sure.”