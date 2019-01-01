Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Owino ready to replace Ouma and Omar at Harambee Stars

Owino believes the Chan qualifiers will give him the right podium to convince Migne to stick with him at the expense of both Ouma and Omar

defender David Owino is ready to challenge for a permanent spot with Harambee Stars.

Owino hopes to dislodge Aboud Omar or Erick Ouma from their positions in the Stars team. He wants to use the African Nations Championships' (Chan) two-legged qualifiers against to show Sebastien Migne his capabilities.

“I am ready to show the coach why I should be competing for starting roles with Marcelo (Ouma) and Aboud in the senior team," Owino told The Star.

"They were given the opportunity to prove themselves and I am using this chance to play in the Chan qualifiers as a platform to show the coach why he should look beyond the two left-backs in the senior team."

Omar and Ouma have been regular choices for Migne and were part of the team that competed in the (Afcon) in and got eliminated from the preliminary stage.

“I have been asking myself what they (Marcelo and Abud) have been doing to cement regular call-ups and I believe the time is ripe for me to show the coach why I should be competing with them,” Owino concluded.

will play Tanzania in the first leg on August 28 in Dar es Salaam before the return leg on September 1 in Nairobi.