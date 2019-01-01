Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Mutyaba returns as Uganda name squad for Burundi

KCCA FC players dominate the Cranes squad for their upcoming Chan qualifying match away in Bujumbura

Ugandan coach Abdallah Mubiru has recalled Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) forward Mike Mutyaba for African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against Burundi.

Mutyaba is making a comeback to the national team after five years in the cold, necessitated by his decision to quit the international stage.

However, after rescinding the move to retire, coach Mubiru has handed the gifted attacker another chance to earn more caps with the Cranes and he will be part of the squad to face Burundi away in Bujumbura on September 20.

Mutyaba’s last match for the Cranes was against Liberia in 2014. The Cranes have already moved to a residential camp in preparations for the fixture.

Provisional Squad: Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc), Saidi Keni (SC Villa) and Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC).

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eddy Kapampa (Maroons FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume FC) and Ashraf Mandela (URA FC).

Midfielders: Gadafi Wahab (Onduparaka FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), David Owori (SC Villa), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC) and Samson Andrew Kigozi (Police FC)

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC) and Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC).