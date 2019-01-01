Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Migne set to include Otanga in provisional Kenya squad

Otanga will be the latest player to get the nod for the Harambee Stars provisional squad preparing to face Tanzania in a Chan qualifier

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is set to give Derrick Otanga a late call-up ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against , Goal can reveal.

A source within Football Federation (FKF) has informed Goal that the new Wazito striker is set to be named as the latest addition to the team. 's right-winger Hassan Abdalla was the last player to be added into the provisional squad by Migne on July 15.

"(Derrick) Otanga will be given a call-up soon by Migne to join the rest of the players before the Tanzania game. The coach has already settled on him," the source told Goal.

Allan Wanga's abrupt retirement from international football on July 8 meant Migne had to find a replacement and it seems the Frenchman has preferred the former forward who scored 13 goals in the 2018/19 season.

John Avire, Musa Masika, Sydney Lokale, Nicholas Kipkirui, Pistone Mutamba and Enosh Ochieng are the strikers who had earlier earned summons from the gaffer.

This will be Otanga's maiden call-up to the national team. The first leg of the qualifier will be played on July 28 before the return clash on August 4.

The Chan Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( )

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)