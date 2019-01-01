Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Migne calls up Bandari goalkeeper Wanyika

Wanyika is the latest addition to the Harambee Stars team preparing to take on Tanzania on July 28 for the first leg match in Dar es Salaam

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has summoned goalkeeper Michael Wanyika for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against .

Bandari have revealed Wanyika received the letter summoning him to the Stars training camp on July 23rd from Football Kenyan Federation (FKF).

"Our shot-stopper Michael Wanyika Gathoni has been handed a call up to the Harambee Stars squad preparing for the Chan qualifiers. He joins Abdallah Hassan in the national team," read a post on Bandari's Facebook page.

FKF media officer Ken Okaka also confirmed the development.

"Yes, Wanyika has been called up and expected in camp soon," Okaka told Goal.

His inclusion means Wanyika will fight for goalkeeping duties with player Jeff Oyemba and captain James Saruni.

The late call up comes after Derrick Otanga of Wazito and Ibrahim Shambi of Ulinzi Stars were also given late summons after the provisional squad had been named earlier.

Wanyika and Hassan Abdalla are the players from Bandari in the squad set to face Tanzania in the first qualifiers on August 28 in Dar es Salaam.

The winner between and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.

Chan provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Mike Wanyika (Bandari)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Derrick Otanga (Wazito)