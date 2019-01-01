Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Kenya will play against a Simba dominated Tanzania

Taifa Stars received a huge boost as seven players from Simba SC join camp ahead of the East African derby in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

Seven players from Simba SC have linked up with squad as they prepare to face in the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

Goalkeeper Aishi Manula is leading the players, who were with Simba SC in for pre-season training. Others are lead striker John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Hassan Dilunga, Jonas Mkude and Ibrahim Ajibu.

The first leg of the qualifier will be played on July 28 in Dar es Salaam with the second set for Kasarani on August 4.

Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions.

The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.

Kenya’s provisional squad for Chan:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( ).

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United).

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan ( ), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars).

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Derrick Otanga (Wazito).