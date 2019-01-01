Chan 2020 Qualifiers: It's a do or die affair when Rwanda face Ethiopia – Mashami

The Amavubi coach remains cautious they have a huge hurdle to navigate when they host the Walya Antelopes in the return leg

Rwandan coach Vincent Mashami has promised to fight for everything when they host Ethiopia in the return leg of the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers on Saturday.

The Amavubi will be looking to make the best of home advantage when they face the Walya Antelopes and will go into the match as the favourites following last month’s 1-0 away win in the first leg.

Despite carrying the advantage, coach Mashami has promised a cautious approach going into the fixture and has warned his charges to give all they can to secure a ticket for the finals to be staged in .

“It’s a do or die affair,” Mashami is quoted by The New Times. “We must show we are a hungry team, and go into the game determined to give and fight for everything on the pitch.”

After missing Rwanda’s last three competitive matches due to conflicting information in his identification papers, skipper Haruna Niyonzima has been cleared to feature for the national team and he is expected to start in the return leg against Ethiopia.

“Winning in Ethiopia is not a guarantee of qualification. They could also win here, so we can’t afford any mistakes or dare to lose focus,” Mashami continued.

APR striker Ernest Sugira scored what he now regards as 'the best goal of my career' last month as Amavubi beat Ethiopia at Mekelle Stadium to close in on a ticket to Chan 2020. A draw will be enough to secure Mashami’s men a spot in the tournament.

However, Ethiopia coach Abraham Mebratu has insisted there is a lot to play for in the remaining 90 minutes, hence he and his players have not ruled out completely the possibility of their team’s qualification.

"We lost the first leg at home but we have high hopes in the remaining 90 minutes,” Mebratu is also quoted by The New Times.

“We can still make an impact. We had two key players who missed the first leg, but they are available now. So it is going to be a different game.”

“We will do our best and see how it goes.”

have already qualified from the Cecafa region after they beat Sudan 2-1 in Khartoum on Friday night to advance on the away goal rule having lost the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.