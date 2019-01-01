Chan 2020 qualifiers: 'I have to score against Burundi' - Uganda's Bayo declares

The striker admits he feels challenged after failing to find the back of the net during the first clash when the Cranes cruised to a 3-0 win

Ugandan striker Fahad Bayo is confident he will score against Burundi during the African Nations Championship (Chan) at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The Cranes will entertain The Swallows during the second leg tie on Saturday and the Vipers SC forward is eager to find the back of the net despite falling short last time out even after playing 90 minutes.

won 3-0 in Bujumbura.

“We won but as a person and striker, I felt challenged because I did not score," Bayo told Daily Monitor.

“So I told myself if I get a second chance, I want another feeling. If given chance to start against Burundi, or even if I come on for only 10 minutes, I have to score. That is the target.”

The 21-year old striker has set a target of 15 goals in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) and has already scored six goals and made four assists.

“It’s not easy to do what I’ve done so far in just seven games but if you believe and work harder, anything is possible,” he added.

“The first round target was eight goals but if I have already scored six in seven matches, it means I’m not doing badly.”

Bayo further explained why his stint with Buildicon in Zambia did not go as anticipated.

“One of the reasons I left Zambia is I really used to put in a lot but sometimes they didn’t notice. It’s true at the time I left Uganda, my coaches had started appreciating my game but not fully,” the Vipers striker revealed.

“So when I got an opportunity to leave, I left. But when I reached Zambia I got some challenges.

“After one season and a half, I decided to come back home and maybe I could give a little more and coaches would understand me more.”