Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Difficult for Kenya to beat Tanzania again – Migne

French coach Sebastien Migne admits Harambee Stars will face a tall order to beat their East African rivals in the derby set for Sunday

coach Sebastien Migne has pointed out it will not be easy for Harambee Stars to beat when they clash in the East African Derby.

Harambee Stars won the bragging rights during the (Afcon) meeting held in where a double from striker Michael Olunga enabled them to come from two goals down to sink Taifa Stars 3-2 in a Group D clash.

The teams will now participate in a two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier starting with the first leg in Dar es Salaam with the second match slated for Kenya on August 4.

“It will be difficult to repeat the same kind of performance against Tanzania,” Migne told Goal after the team’s training session in Kasarani.

“It is still a derby but also it is a match of football but the more important thing was to win against them at Afcon, it was more important for us than anything else.

“For Chan, it is another competition, maybe they have two or three clubs more strong than the clubs in Kenyan league and we know it will be difficult to beat them again but I am confident we will get a positive result.”

On losing striker John Avire, who never reported to camp and Paul Were, who is headed to sign for a club in Europe, Migne added the following.

“We lost a lot of material players for the first eleven and it will be difficult but it is always a good opportunity for some players to show me their qualities.

“We will play with players without huge experience at this level but nothing is impossible in football, it depends on the team spirit and then we will see. When you play in two legs you can lose away but return and win at home, we will try to win.”

Harambee Stars will depart for Tanzania on Saturday. Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions. The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.