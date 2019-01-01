Chan 2020 Qualifying: Derrick Otanga and Ibrahim Shambi earn late Harambee Stars call-up

Otanga and Shambi are the latest additions to the Harambee Stars provisional squad preparing to clash with Tanzania on July 28

head coach Sebastien Migne has called Derrick Otanga and Ibrahim Shambi up to the squad preparing for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against .

Otanga earns his maiden call-up to the national team while Shambi was part of the Kenya U-23 team which lost to Sudan in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in March.

The first leg will be played on July 28, 2019, in Dar es Salaam, and the second on August 4, at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya has never qualified for the Chan tournament, which is exclusively reserved for players actively engaging in their domestic leagues. The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the second round of qualifications in a date yet to be confirmed.

The Harambee Stars are expected to start residential training sessions on July 19.

Provisional Chan squad:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( )

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan ( ), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Derrick Otanga (Wazito)