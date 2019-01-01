Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Dennis Odhiambo to captain Kenya against Tanzania

Coach Sebastien Migne has retained Wazito midfielder Musa Masika in the final squad to face Taifa Stars on Sunday

midfielder Dennis Odhiambo will captain Harambee Stars in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against on Sunday.

Odhiambo, who also featured for the national team during the held in , has been handed the armband by coach Sebastien Migne, who retained Wazito FC midfielder Musa Masika for the trip to Dar es Salaam.

Johnstone Omurwa, who was called up to the team in midweek, has also made it to the final squad, which will have two goalkeepers in James Saruni of and John Oyemba of .

However, the team will miss the services of Sofapaka striker John Avire, who is embroiled in a transfer saga with his club and the Football Federation (FKF) and the injured Paul Were.

“We don’t have a strong squad because almost four players from the Afcon team are not here,” Migne told Goal after naming the squad.

“We have to stay strong and keep the believe because what we need is to win in the first leg then return home to finish the job in the second match. I will use the players I already have and I know they will perform.”

Harambee Stars will depart for Tanzania on Saturday ahead of the first leg set for Dar es Salaam with the second slated for Kasarani on August 4.

Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions.

The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.

Kenya final squad; Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa ( ), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Joash Onyango ( ).

Midfielders: Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika (Wazito), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan ( ), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliffton Miheso (Kenya Police), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks).

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito) and Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia).