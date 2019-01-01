Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Coordination and focus key for Uganda Cranes vs Burundi - Mubiru

The tactician believes a unified approach to the first leg match will push his side to victory on Saturday

Cranes head coach Abdalla Mubiru has called for unity ahead of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi in Bujumbura.

Mubiru will lead his charges for the final round of Chan qualifications and he has pointed out the importance of unity within his squad.

The tactician, who is also the Police FC coach, led the Cranes past Somalia with a 7-2 aggregate win in the previous round of qualification in August. Burundi reached this stage after eliminating South Sudan in a match which was played in Kampala.

“The most important thing is to have one complete unit with good coordination and focus. All the players are motivated and determined so we can return with a win,” Mubiru told New Vision.

“There is a need for cohesion coupled with individual work for the best-desired results.”

Defender Halid Lwaliwa revealed the target which they have set as a team.

“We have had enough training and we expect positive results. Our target is not to concede so we finish off the job in the return leg at home,” Lwaliwa also told New Vision.

The second leg match will be played in October.

Mubiru could hand Yusuf Ssozi and Viane Ssekajugo their international debuts while Mike Mutyaba could also be involved as he returned to the national side after almost five years of absence.

The 15 winners of this final round of qualification will join hosts for the tournament meant for players plying their trade in their domestic leagues set to be staged in January 2020.

Full Chan Fixtures:

Central Zone: Central Africa vs DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea vs Congo

Central-East Zone: Burundi vs Uganda, Ethiopia vs Rwanda, vs Sudan,

South Zone: Eswatini vs Zambia, Madagascar vs Namibia, Zimbabwe vs Lesotho,

North Zone: vs , vs Libya,

West A Zone: Mauritania vs Mali, vs Guinea,

Article continues below

West B Zone: Togo vs , Niger vs Cote d’Ivoire, vs Burkina Faso.



