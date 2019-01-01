Chan 2020 Qualifier: Michael Kibwage ready to fight for regular Harambee Stars selection

Kibwage believes it is now the right time to fight for a regular starting berth in the national men football team

defender Michael Kibwage is keen to show head coach Sebastien Migne he is ready for senior team duty.

The national U-23 team is taking part in a training camp as the Harambee Stars prepare to face in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier, and feels he is ready to prove he is ready to be selected regularly.

“It’s payback time to the coach who has shown confidence in me for long—both in the U-23 and the senior team. I have not had the luxury of being in the senior team but it’s time to show him why I deserve to be in his starting team," Kibwage told The Star.

Article continues below

"I am not afraid of the competition as I have come of age now and I have the necessary experience. I have shed off the fright which comes with playing in the national team."

The former AFC defender faces stiff competition in the provisional Chan squad, with 's Joash Onyango, Andrew Juma of and newly-signed Wazito centre-back Bernard Ochieng all in contention for selection.

The Harambee Stars will face the Taifa Stars on July 28 in the first leg in Dar es Salaam before a return match on August 4 in Nairobi.