Chan 2020 Qualifier: Experienced local players a Tanzanian advantage - Kenya's Migne

Migne feels the experienced local players in the Tanzanian squad may give them the upper hand on July 28

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is aware of how tough can be when the two nations clash once more in the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier.

The fact Taifa Stars maintained the majority of the players who played in the (Afcon) for the qualifier against worries Migne.

The 10 Tanzanian players who kept their positions are goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, David Mwantika, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Yahya Mudatiri, John Bocco, Feisal Salum, Frank Domayo and Gadiel Michael.

Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions.

"Of course, it’s going to be tough against Tanzania. Most of the players they had at Afcon were locally based and more experienced. We are working on building team spirit and I am confident that we will do well,” Migne told Football Kenya Federation's website.

Migne oversaw the first training session with 23 of the 27 players called up availing themselves for the session.

Chan Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( )

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan ( ), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Derrick Otanga (Wazito)

The first leg of the qualifier will be played on July 28 with the second set for Kasarani on August 4.