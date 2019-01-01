Chan 2020: New players to boost Kenya against Tanzania – Sebastien Migne

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne welcomes the inclusion of two players in the squad to face Taifa Stars on Sunday

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has admitted the new inclusions will give Harambee Stars a different approach when they face in the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

and Tanzania played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam and coach Migne pointed out the team’s offensive area was not the best.

And ahead of the return leg, the French coach has drafted into the squad forward Boniface Muchiri and Kevin Omondi from .

“I have watched them in training and they will bring us a different style to approach the game on Sunday,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“Our offensive play was flat in the first leg, we never troubled them as much and we needed to add some punch into the attacking area. The two players will give us what we missed in the first leg, I know they will deliver.”

Migne insists Kenya have a good chance to make it to the second round now they will be playing at home.

Article continues below

“In a two-legged fixture, you must make use of your home ground advantage, we managed to squeeze out a draw in Tanzania and the good thing is we never conceded a goal,” Migne continued.

“Now we must finish the job against them in Kenya. We have the chance since we are playing at home. We must drive to score and kill off the game as earlier as we can.”

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.