Chan 2020: Kenya will finish the job against Tanzania – Clifton Miheso

The Harambee Stars midfielder banks on home ground advantage to stop the Taifa Stars in the return leg of Chan qualifiers on Sunday

Harambee Stars attacker Clifton Miheso is confident the team has what it takes to get a win against on Sunday.

The two sides played to a barren draw during the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Dar es Salaam last week, and either side could make it to the next round during the second leg in Nairobi.

The Police midfielder admits the team's training has been good, and what remains is for the players to do the job on the pitch.

“We are at home, we have to give our best to get positive result,” Miheso told Goal in an interview.

“We hope everything will work for us, and with the support of the fans, we will work harder. Half of the job was done in the first leg, but we have to finish it in the second leg within 90 minutes.

“We have been training well and are ready for the game. Yes, being the home team, we have pressure to win the game, and I believe we will.

"It is, however, going to be tough considering the fact that it is an open game, the team that will capitalise on its chances will carry the day."

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has called up FC attacker Boniface Muchiri and Kevin Omondi of Kakamega to beef up the team’s striking force.

The aggregate winner will play Sudan in another final two-legged qualifying game.