Chan 2020: Kenya will be under pressure against Tanzania - Etienne Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach insists Kenya will be the team under pressure when they face off again in the return leg of the Chan qualifiers

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije feels will be under pressure in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars failed to capitalise on home ground advantage during the barren draw last weekend.

However, the Burundian believes the draw was great for his team, and they will have to push for a result which will help his team advance.

“A draw is somehow a positive result because during the return match, we will play without any pressure as compared to our hosts who will definitely be under big pressure from the fans," he told Daily News.

Article continues below

"If we display the same quality and rectify some of the mistakes which emerged, surely, we will be able to score more than two goals.

"We just need to continue pushing further from what the boys have shown so as to earn the good results in Kenya.".

This will be the second game in charge for the tactician, who took over from Emmanuel Amuneke after the .