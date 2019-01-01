Chan 2020: Kenya or Tanzania to face Sudan in final round of qualifiers

Initially, FKF had indicated that either Kenya or Tanzania will face the winner between Ethiopia and Djibouti

It is now clear or will face Sudan in the second and final round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Initially, the winner between the two neighbours was to face either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the next phase. According to the communication sent to the media by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the initial arrangement was wrong.

"In our earlier communication, we had erroneously indicated that the aggregate winner of the tie will face either of Ethiopia or Djibouti. Kindly note that the winner will face Sudan in the second and final qualifying round, to be played on a date set to be announced in due course," read part of the release.

Harambee Stars will play Taifa Stars on the 28th of July in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with the second leg set for August 4, in Nairobi.

Kenya's provisional squad for Chan:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba ( ), James Saruni ( )

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( ), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)