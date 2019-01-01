Chan 2020: Kenya must go for early goals against Tanzania – Whyvonne Isuza

The AFC Leopards midfielder calls on the Harambee Stars to aim for goals when they face the Taifa Stars on Sunday

Kenyan midfielder Whyonne Isuza has urged the Harambee Stars to go for early goals when they host in the return leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

The two sides played out 0-0 draw in the first leg contest played in Dar es Salaam, leaving both East African neighbours with a chance of advancing.

Ahead of the encounter, the AFC star has now told his teammates to use home ground advantage and make sure they score early goals so as to destabilise the Taifa Stars.

“We achieved a good result away, not conceding and what we need now is to get goals as quickly as we can to finish them off,” Isuza told Goal in an interview.

“They [Tanzania] have a very good team, and if we give them time they will master our game and could be difficult to break them down. Early goals will be the trick for us.”

Isuza also asked Kenyan fans to turn out in large numbers and the support the team.

“Tanzania fans filled the stadium in the first leg, we should also emulate them and come in large numbers because the support is what we need. We will not disappoint the fans, let them come in numbers," he added.

Defender Michael Kibwage echoed Isuza’s sentiments, adding the team is well motivated after the first leg.

Article continues below

“We are motivated from the first leg and now we expect to get a good result which will see us through to the next round.” Kibwage told Goal.

“The good thing we did not concede away and if we keep a clean sheet and score two or three goals, then we are through.”

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.