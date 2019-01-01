Chan 2020: Kenya got the result they wanted against Tanzania – Dennis Odhiambo

Harambee Stars captain Dennis Odhiambo was satisfied with the draw against the Taifa Stars and promises to finish the job in the return leg

Kenyan captain Dennis Odhiambo has welcomed the outcome of their fixture against in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

The Kenyan side under coach Sebastien Migne managed to register a 0-0 draw in the away fixture played in Dar es Salaam, leaving the Taifa Stars with a tough task in the return leg in Nairobi on August 4.

“We came here with a very depleted squad, a team that was very young and getting a draw is good for us,” Odhiambo told Goal after the match.

“It was a game of missed chances and keeping a clean sheet was the reason we are happy. It was not easy playing against them [Tanzania], they fought very hard but a draw is a good result for us.”

Asked on what to expect in the return leg, the midfielder said: “We have the home ground advantage now and we must use it to the maximum.

“We will give our best and get the win which can take us to the next stage. We fought here and managed to get a draw and we can do the same but get the win which we need to progress.

“I must accept Tanzania have a good side compared to our squad and they will not be easy to beat, for this reason, we must be ready to have a good game in the return leg.”

Kenyan coach Migne should thank custodian John Oyemba for keeping his side in the game after he pulled off a number of saves to deny the Tanzanian side.

The return leg will take place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday, with Sudan awaiting the winner in the final round of the 2020 qualifiers.