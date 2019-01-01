Chan 2020: Kenya are ready to die for a win against Tanzania – Sebastien Migne

The Harambee Stars coach insists his players have promised to give their all in Sunday's qualifier against their East African neighbours

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has stressed the importance of getting a win against on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars will have another chance to take on their East African neighbours when they host Taifa Stars in the return of the African Nations Championship (Chan) at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, with the match tied at 0-0 following last week's draw.

Migne has emphasised how his players have promised to give their all against Tanzania in order to get the much-needed win.

“I am happy about the improvement we have made since the first leg and we are ready to give the best, ready to die on the field,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“I have seen some good answers from my players but at the highest level what matters is to be able to repeat the same kind of performance, to perform well.

“What is difficult you know, we have beaten them [Tanzania] during the in and it was more important for the two countries and so they want to have revenge now but my guys have shown me they are not ready to let them [Tanzania] qualify.

“I know it will be difficult to beat a team twice because for them they almost have the same team like the one we faced at Afcon and for us we have a totally different team having lost many local players in the transfer window.”

Migne also delivered a message to Kenyan fans: “We will try to get a win, we need the fans and we hope they will come in large numbers, the fans can be very important in such a match, we need their support.”

Article continues below

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.

Should the second leg tie also end in a scoreless draw, it will head straight to penalties to determine who goes through to the next round.