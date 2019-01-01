Chan 2020: Kaseja hails Tanzania's unity and takes aim at Sudan

The Taifa Stars keeper insists Tanzania have what it takes to go past Sudan in the next stage of Chan qualifiers

goalkeeper Juma Kaseja is aiming to go far in the African Nations Championship (Chan) after eliminating on Sunday.

Taifa Stars needed penalties to beat Kenya 4-1 after a 0-0 draw in the return leg at Kasarani. They sealed their place in the final qualifying round of the competition where they will face Sudan.

The win was also sweet revenge for Tanzania over their East African rivals, who had beaten them 3-2 in the in .

“We fought very hard to win this game and it was made possible due to the strong unity which we had on the pitch,” Kaseja is quoted by Daily News in Tanzania.

“As we aim to go further in this competition, this type of unit should continue to the benefit of us and the entire country.”

Kasaja was the star man for Tanzania during the penalty shoot out and believes they can beat Sudan to reach the finals.

“We have a date with Sudan, not a bad team and all we need to do is to prepare well. We also have a good squad which can win so we are ready for them.”