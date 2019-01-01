Chan 2020: Harambee Stars will emerge victorious over Taifa Stars - James Situma

Situma believes a good record against the Taifa Stars and a young squad will help the Harambee Stars pick up a win in Dar es Salaam

defender James Situma believes can beat in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Dar es Salaam.

Situma pegs his hope on a relatively young squad picked by coach Sebastien Migne, as the Harambee Stars prepare to face the Taifa Stars for the second time in a month following Kenya's 3-2 Afcon win.

"I will give Kenya a chance as we always have a good run against Tanzania and we also have a young team who are very hungry for success at the national level," Situma told Goal.

"The best thing is to give them good preparations and if they want to dream more, this is their time and getting good results will be part of the dream no doubt."

Although the former star feels the amount of Simba SC players in the Tanzania squad will give them an advantage, the defender is confident Kenya will have the last laugh.

"It is an East African derby and a tough game as Taifa Stars have regular players who were also in Afcon," Situma added.

"Simba have contributed a number of good players who participated in Caf last season and did relatively well. But all in all, I still give Kenya a chance to win."

Situma further explained what the Harambee Stars need to do in order to grow into a fearsome footballing nation in Africa.

"If Harambee Stars qualify for Chan finals, that means they will get the time to stay together for long as they will also take part in the Afcon qualifiers," he concluded.

"If Kenya will qualify for Chan that will be a very big plus and we also should strive to qualify for Afcon on a back-to-back note so as to be regular competitors."