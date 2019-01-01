Chan 2020: Harambee Stars defeat to Taifa Stars is the biggest shock - Juma

The former Kenya midfielder has not come to terms with the nation's Chan disappointment

Former international Tom Juma has described Harambee Stars' African Nations Championship (Chan) elimination as the biggest footballing shock in the country.

Kenya failed to go past in the first round of qualifications after a 0-0 draw in both matches. Taifa Stars progressed courtesy of a 4-1 penalty shoot-out success.

"Harambee Stars elimination from Chan remains the biggest shock I have seen in football. This was a winnable match for Kenya but we got it all wrong from selection to tactical approach. Something must be done after we missed the opportunity," Juma told Goal.

The former midfielder compared the result to Kenya's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

"It was an even bigger shock than the Afcon disappointment. This is because I thought we would use Chan to build a team which will compete in the next Afcon editions but the big opportunity has already been missed," he added.

Juma also expressed his disappointment with Harambee Stars approach to the second leg.

"Many Kenyans were confident Harambee Stars were going to win and proceed especially after the first leg result. Our approach into the game was not right as we looked more defensive when we needed just a goal. We had good players to give us those goals but they did not play at all," he explained.

"If you play at home and fail to register a single shot on target then something was wrong somewhere."