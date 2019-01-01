Chan 2020: Enosh Ochieng named in Harambee Stars starting XI to face Tanzania

Ochieng has been charged with the responsibility of getting the goals for Harambee Stars against hosts Tanzania

Sebastien Migne has picked Enosh Ochieng to lead the line up front for in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against .

Ochieng who scored 21 goals in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season has been trusted with goal-getting mission as Harambee Stars seek to register an away win at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam in the first leg encounter.

Cliffton Miheso who completed a shock move to Kenya Police FC on July 24 from Clube Olimpico Montijo of has been thrown into the left-back position with Duke Abuya, Whyvonne Isuza, Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika and skipper Dennis Odhiambo taking the midfield slots.

Kenya XI: John Oyemba, Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Cliffton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya, Enosh Ochieng,

Subs: James Saruni, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Patilah Omoto, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Lokale, Piston Mutamba.