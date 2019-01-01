Chan 2020: Burundi beat South Sudan to set up date with Uganda

Burundi will come up against Uganda in the next phase of the Chan qualifiers after they knocked out South Sudan

Burundi will face in the next phase of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers after they beat South Sudan over the weekend.

The Burundi team defeated South Sudan 2-1 in the second leg played in Kampala on Sunday, advancing 4-1 on aggregate and set up a clash against Uganda next month.

Uganda sealed their place in the next round by beating Somalia 4-1 in the return leg to progress 7-2 on aggregate.

Burundi will host Uganda in the first leg to be played in Bujumbura at Intware Stadium on September 20, 2019, before they travel for the return leg scheduled for October 18 in Kampala.

Only Rwanda and Sudan received a bye to the second round of the competition because they have accumulated more points in Chan tournaments than any other team in the East and Central African region.

The Chan is a tournament specifically meant for players playing in their domestic league of the respective countries and regions.