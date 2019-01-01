Chan 2020: Be like Liverpool fans against Tanzania – Migne urges Kenyans

The Harambee Stars coach has called on the country's supporters to rally behind the team when they face Tanzania on Sunday

Sebastien Migne has urged Kenyan fans to take advantage of the price reduction in tickets and fill Kasarani Stadium for the return leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) match against on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars will be seeking to get a win and advance to the final round of qualification when they host their East African neighbours after a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

With Football Federation (FKF) slashing tickets for the match from Sh500 to Sh100, coach Migne has challenged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support their team like fans do for their side even when they are struggling.

“We can miss something else, but not the fans, I would give an example of English side Liverpool, they are European champions but their fans are one of the best in the world,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“Every time they [Liverpool fans] are with the team, even when it is difficult for the team, even when they are losing a match, and is what I want to see against Tanzania on Sunday.

“A lot of fans will make the work easier for the team, I think FKF decided to reduce the price for the tickets and it will be fantastic to fill the stadium and get behind the team, but not against the team.”

Migne has insisted he would love to win the battle in normal time and does not fancy going into a penalty shoot-out.

“After the draw away, we expect to win at home and I hope we do so before the penalty shooting,” Migne continued.

“We will work on it and try to develop a better offensive link-up, it is not so bad, we have improved a lot since the last ten days but now we have to use the same going into the match.

“It will be another game, at home, it will be another kind of pressure in front of the fans, I don’t know if my youth team can be able to compete under this kind of pressure but all I know we are ready to get a good result.

“It will be necessary to find a good compromise, to be strong defensively to be compact but to find the good balance and to be good also offensively, it will be a good answer for me how we are able to respond to the 0-0 draw away, to be able to score a goal and not concede one.”

The winner on aggregate will face Sudan in the final qualifying round.