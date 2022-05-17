Champions League winners list by year | Who has won the most UCL titles in history?

Who has lifted the trophy the most often since the inception of the European Cup in 1955-56?

Ever since the inception of the European Cup in 1955, a number of different teams have made their mark on the biggest stage.

It all started with five consecutive wins from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, who saw their winning run ended by Benfica in 1960.

We have since enjoyed periods of Italian success as AC Milan and Inter were the teams to beat, before Ajax and Feyenoord were flying the flag for Netherlands.

Bayern Munich then rose to prominence in the 1970s, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool also enjoying a fair bit of success.

There has been a little less variety in recent years as Premier League and LaLiga representatives have been on another level for most of the last decade, with Bayern the only team able to match their English and Spanish rivals.

LIST OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS

SeasonWinnerScoreRunner-UpStadium
1955–56Real Madrid4–3Stade de ReimsParc des Princes, Paris
1956–57Real Madrid2–0FiorentinaSantiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
1957–58Real Madrid3–2 (aet)AC MilanHeysel Stadium, Brussels
1958–59Real Madrid2–0Stade de ReimsNeckarstadion, Stuttgart
1959–60Real Madrid7–3Eintracht FrankfurtHampden Park, Glasgow
1960–61Benfica3–2BarcelonaWankdorf Stadium, Bern
1961–62Benfica5–3Real MadridOlympisch Stadion, Amsterdam
1962–63AC Milan2–1BenficaWembley Stadium, London
1963–64Internazionale3–1Real MadridPrater Stadium, Vienna
1964–65Internazionale1–0BenficaSan Siro, Milan
1965–66Real Madrid2–1PartizanHeysel Stadium, Brussels
1966–67Celtic2–1InternazionaleEstádio Nacional, Lisbon
1967–68Manchester United4–1 (aet)BenficaWembley Stadium, London
1968–69AC Milan4–1AjaxSantiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
1969–70Feyenoord2–1 (aet)CelticSan Siro, Milan
1970–71Ajax2–0PanathinaikosWembley Stadium, London
1971–72Ajax2–0InternazioanleDe Kuip, Rotterdam
1972–73Ajax1–0JuventusRed Star Stadium, Belgrade
1973–74Bayern Munich 4–0 (replay)Atlético MadridHeysel Stadium, Brussels
First leg ended 1-1.
1974–75Bayern Munich2–0Leeds UnitedParc des Princes, Paris50.000
1975–76Bayern Munich1–0AS Saint-ÉtienneHampden Park, Glasgow54.864
1976–77Liverpool3–1Borussia MönchengladbachStadio Olimpico, Rome52.000
1977–78Liverpool1–0Club BruggeWembley Stadium, London92.000
1978–79Nottingham Forest1–0Malmö FFOlympiastadion, Munich57.000
1979–80Nottingham Forest1–0HamburgSantiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid50.000
1980–81Liverpool1–0Real MadridParc des Princes, Paris48.360
1981–82Aston Villa1–0Bayern MünchenDe Kuip, Rotterdam46.000
1982–83Hamburg1–0JuventusOlympic Stadium, Athens75.000
1983–84Liverpool1–1AS RomaStadio Olimpico, Rome69.693
Liverpool won after penalties 4-2.
1984–85Juventus1–0LiverpoolHeysel Stadium, Brussels59.000
1985–86Steaua București0–0BarcelonaEstadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville70.000
Steaua won after penalties 2-0.
1986–87FC Porto2–1Bayern MünchenPrater Stadium, Vienna62.000
1987–88PSV Eindhoven0–0BenficaNeckarstadion, Stuttgart70.000
PSV won after 6-5.
1988–89AC Milan4–0Steaua BucureștiCamp Nou, Barcelona97.000
1989–90AC Milan1–0BenficaPrater Stadium, Vienna57.500
1990–91Red Star Belgrade0–0Olympique de MarseilleStadio San Nicola, Bari56.000
Red Star won after penalties 5-3.
1991–92Barcelona1–0 p.w.SampdoriaWembley Stadium, London70.827
1992–93Olympique de Marseille1–0AC MilanOlympiastadion, Munich64.400
1993–94AC Milan4–0BarcelonaOlympic Stadium, Athens70.000
1994–95Ajax1–0AC MilanErnst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna49.730
1995–96Juventus1–1AjaxStadio Olimpico, Rome67.000
Juventus won after penalties 4-2.
1996–97Borussia Dortmund3–1JuventusOlympiastadion, Munich59.000
1997–98Real Madrid1–0JuventusAmsterdam Arena, Amsterdam48.500
1998–99Manchester United2–1Bayern MunichCamp Nou, Barcelona90.045
1999–2000Real Madrid3–0ValenciaStade de France, Saint-Denis78.759
2000–01Bayern Munich1–1ValenciaSan Siro, Milan71.500
Bayern won after penalties 5-4.
2001–02Real Madrid2–1Bayer LeverkusenHampden Park, Glasgow52.000
2002–03AC Milan0–0JuventusOld Trafford, Manchester63.215
AC Milan won after penalties 3-2.
2003–04FC Porto3–0AS MonacoArena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen52.000
2004–05Liverpool3–3AC MilanAtatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul70.024
Liverpool won after penalties 3-2.
2005–06Barcelona2–1ArsenalStade de France, Saint-Denis79.500
2006–07AC Milan2–1LiverpoolOlympic Stadium, Athens74.000
2007–08Manchester United1–1ChelseaLuzhniki Stadium, Moscow67.310
Manchester United won after penalties 6-5.
2008–09Barcelona2–0Manchester UnitedStadio Olimpico, Rome62.467
2009–10Internazionale2–0Bayern MunichSantiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid73.170
2010–11Barcelona3–1Manchester UnitedWembley Stadium, London87.695
2011–12Chelsea1-1Bayern MunichAllianz Arena, Munich62.500
Chelsea won after penalties 4-3.
2012-13Bayern Munich2-1Borussia DortmundWembley Stadium, London86.298
2013-14Real Madrid4-1

p.w.		Atlético MadridEstadio da Luz, Lisbon80.000
2014-15Barcelona3-1JuventusOlympiastadion Berlin, Berlin70.442 
2015-16Real Madrid1-1Atlético MadridSan Siro, Milan71.942
Real Madrid won after penalties 5-3.
2016-17 Real Madrid 4-1Juventus National Stadium, Cardiff 65.842 
2017-18 Real Madrid3-1LiverpoolOlympisky Stadium, Kiev61.561
2018-19 Liverpool2-0Tottenham HotspurWanda Metropolitano, Madrid 63.272
2019-20 Bayern Munich1-0PSGEstadio da Luz, Lisbon-
2020-21 Chelsea1-0Manchester CityEstadio do Dragao, Porto 63.272

WHO HAS WON THE MOST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES?

Real Madrid remain the most successful team in Europe by some distance, having lifted the trophy an impressive 13 times.

AC Milan remain their closest competitors with seven victories, but the Serie A outfit have been unable to make much of an impact at the European stage recently

Liverpool and Barcelona have both emerged victorious on six occasions, while Bayern have been on the rise in the last decade and now have five wins to their name.

ClubTitlesRunner-UpSeasons wonSeasons runner-up
Real Madrid1331956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 20181962, 1964, 1981
AC Milan741963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 20071958, 1993, 1995, 2005
Liverpool631977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 20191985, 2007, 2018
Bayern Munich651974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013. 2020 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012 
Barcelona531992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 20151961, 1986, 1994
Ajax421971, 1972, 1973, 19951969, 1996
Internazionale321964, 1965, 20101967, 1972
Manchester United321968, 1999, 20082009, 2011
Juventus271985, 1996 1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2017
Benfica251961, 1962 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988, 1990
Nottingham Forest201979, 1980 
Chelsea212012, 20212008
FC Porto201987, 2004 
Borussia Dortmund1 119972013
Celtic1119671970
Hamburg1119831980
Steaua București1119861989
Olympique de Marseille1119931991
Feyenoord101970 
Aston Villa101982 
PSV101988 
Red Star Belgrade101991 
Atlético Madrid03 1974, 2014, 2016
Stade de Reims02 1956, 1959
Valencia02 2000, 2001
Fiorentina01 1957
Eintracht Frankfurt01 1960
Partizan01 1966
Panathinaikos01 1971
Leeds United01 1975
AS Saint-Étienne01 1976
Borussia Mönchengladbach01 1977
Club Brugge01 1978
Malmö FF01 1979
AS Roma01 1984
Sampdoria01 1992
Bayer Leverkusen01 2002
AS Monaco01 2004
Arsenal01 2006
Tottenham Hotspur01 2019
PSG01 2020