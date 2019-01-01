Champions League semi-finals: Fixtures, live streams & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the Champions League as it gets set to whittle the number of teams down to two, including how to watch every game

The quest for continental glory is heating up with the moving into the semi-final phase.

Heavyweights are favourites to get their hands on the trophy after knocking out in the quarter-finals.

, on the other hand, have emerged as outsiders to win the competition after defeat Man City, while will fancy their chances of returning to the final after seeing off in the last eight.

Meanwhile, are ultimate dark horses after outsing both and .

As Europe's premier club competition begins the business of deciding the last two, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the fixtures, results and how to watch the action.

Champions League semi-finals fixtures & results

This season's Champions League semi-finals will kick off on April 30, 2019 when Tottenham host Ajax at home and May 1, 2019 when Liverpool travel to Barcelona.

The games will be followed by return legs roughly one week later.

You can see the full breakdown of fixtures and results in the table below.

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 1st Leg 2nd Leg Tottenham - Ajax April 30 May 8 Barcelona - Liverpool May 1 May 7

All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST ( 3pm EST ).

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, Champions League semi-final matches will be available to watch live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.

In the US, viewers are able to watch the Champions League semi-final games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision) or TNT USA . Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.

You can see which channels will be showing each game in the list below.

April 30, 2019 - Tottenham vs Ajax

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT

Univision Deportes / TNT US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live

May 1, 2019 - Barcelona vs Liverpool

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT

Univision Deportes / TNT US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

May 7, 2019 - Liverpool vs Barcelona

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT

Univision Deportes / TNT US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live

May 8, 2019 - Ajax vs Tottenham

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT

Univision Deportes / TNT US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live

When is the Champions League final?

There is no need for a semi-final draw as it was already done during the quarter-final draw, so we have an idea of how the two will look, as you can see below.

Semi-final One: Ajax vs Tottenham

Ajax vs Tottenham Semi-final Two: Barcelona vs Liverpool

Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Champions League final on June 1, 2019 . That game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is the home stadium of .