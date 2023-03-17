Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to face Real Madrid, Man City get Bayern Munich

Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the 2022-23 Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash.

Chelsea face Madrid in repeat of 2021-22 tie

Guardiola comes up against former club Bayern

Potential for Milan derby in semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter's Blues were drawn against the holders Madrid in what will be a repeat of the 2021-22 quarter-final. Arguably the tie of the round is City against Bayern, where Pep Guardiola will come up against his former club, and Joao Cancelo. It is an all-Italian tie between six-time winners AC Milan and Serie A high-flyers Napoli, while 2010 winners Inter will also take on Benfica, who blew away Club Brugge in the last 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Inter vs Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:

AC Milan or Napoli vs Inter or Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's draw also saw the potential opponents for the upcoming semi-finals. There was no luck for either Premier League side as they were placed in the same part of the draw alongside European giants Madrid and Bayern. That result does mean, though, that there is a possibility of an all-Milan semi-final, while any one of Milan, Napoli, Inter or Benfica will be guaranteed a place in the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The first legs of the quarter-final matches will take place on April 11 and 12, with the return fixtures arranged a week later on April 18 and 19. The semi-final first legs are then scheduled for May 9 and 10, before the return legs on May 16 and 17. All eight teams will be vying for a place in the final in Istanbul, which takes place on June 10.