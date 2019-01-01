Champions League: Olayinka equals Ikpeba, Amokachi & Aiyegbeni’s goal record

The 23-year-old found the net on his debut in Europe’s elite club competition, a feat only achieved by four other Nigerians

1 - Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka is the first Nigerian to score on his Champions League debut since Yakubu netted a hat-trick against for Maccabi Haifa back in September 2002. Eagles. pic.twitter.com/uALARGfsdv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019

Peter Olayinka has equalled a record held by Victor Ikpeba, Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Lucky Idahor after his goal in Slavia Prague’s 1-1 draw with Milan on Tuesday.

The forward scored on his debut in the competition at Giuseppe Meazza, and is the only fifth to do so.

He put the team ahead in the 63rd minute before Nicolo Barella saved Antonio Conte men’s blushes with a late-gasp equaliser.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



🔹 Slavia Praha secure point at Inter

🔹 held by Zenit in Group G#UCL pic.twitter.com/Nkz2CYPbd4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 17, 2019

Amokachi managed the feat on November 25, 1992 as pipped 1-0, and became the first player to score in the new format of the competition.

Article continues below

After Ikpeba and Idahor’s achievements, Aiyegbeni joined the exclusive list, scoring a hat-trick as Maccabi Haifa trounced Olympiacos in September 2002.

After a strong start against Inter, Olayinka’s Slavia Prague continue their chase for European glory when they welcome to the Sinobo Stadium on October 2.