Champions League: Samatta leads Genk’s attack against Napoli

Coach Felice Mazzu will be banking on the Tanzanian star to wreak havoc against the Parthenopeans in Wednesday’s clash

Mbwana Samatta will lead ’s attack when they face in Wednesday’s game at Luminus Arena.

Three records tumbled for the Tanzanian captain as the Smurfs lost 6-2 against Salzburg in their opening fixture.

He became the first Tanzanian to feature and score in the Champions League, as well as the first man from the East African nation to make a scoring debut in Europe’s elite club tournament.

Deze mannen strijden vanavond tegen Napoli in onze tweede wedstrijd van deze Champions League campagne! 👊💪💙#UCL #krcgenk #samengenk pic.twitter.com/aSBBMrEcym — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) October 2, 2019

With Genk in dire need of victory at home, coach Felice Mazzu handed Samatta a starter’s role, while ’s Paul Onuachu and ’s Joseph Paintsil will start from the bench.

However, Stephen Odey and Dieumerci Ndongala will play no part in this must-win fixture.

After this fixture, in the Champions League Genk will host reigning European champions on October 23.