Champions League final tickets: Prices & how to buy for 2022 decider

The 2022 Champions League final will be held at Stade de France in Paris on May 28, with the race for ultimate glory in Europe’s premier club competition coming to a close when two heavyweight outfits lock horns.

Chelsea lifted a famous jug-eared trophy 12 months ago, but new kings are set to be crowned as the Blues failed to make it beyond the quarter-final stage this time around.

Millions of interested observers will tune in from around the world to catch a glimpse of more superstar performers in action, while 75,000 will be packed into the stadium itself.

How much will they be paying for that privilege and how can you get your hands on some of the most sought-after tickets on the planet? GOAL takes a look…

How many fans will be at the 2022 Champions League final?

Of the 75,000 tickets up for grabs at Parc des Princes, UEFA has announced that 52,000 will be made available to supporters and the general public.

The two teams that reach the final will each receive an allocation of 20,000, with 12,000 tickets being offered for sale to fans across the globe.

Each of the finalists will give away 10,000 tickets free of charge to followers of their club, with European football’s governing body eager to “reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic”.

Those sides competing for the grandest of continental prizes will organise their own ticket sale process, including the handing out of free passes.

All remaining tickets will be split between the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and the official hospitality programme.

UEFA have decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Russia to France.



The Stade de France will now host the final.

How much do tickets cost for the 2022 Champions League final?

Tickets available through UEFA’s official portal will not be sold on a first come, first served basis, with a ballot being put in place instead.

Those fortunate enough to be picked out of the draw, along with supporters of the two clubs involved, will have four price categories available to them, with the cheapest seats available for €70 while the most expensive will go for €690.

Category Price 4 €70 3 €180 2 €490 1 €690

How can you buy tickets for the 2022 Champions League final?

Ticket sales started exclusively via UEFA.com on April 20 and will run on that platform through to April 28.

Interested parties must register an account with European football’s governing body and are able to apply through the ballot process for up to two tickets per person.

Entrants will be informed by email on or before May 6 as to whether they have been successful or not.

All tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, which is available to Android and iPhone users, 10 days before the final in Paris.

Tickets for supporters of the two teams involved will be distributed by the clubs themselves – with the identity of the finalists set to be revealed once the second legs of the 2021-22 semi-finals have been completed on May 4.