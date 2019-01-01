Champions League final on US TV: What channels are Spurs vs Liverpool on & how to live stream

Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino will finally win silverware for their club on Saturday - here's how to follow what promises to be a thrilling game

face on Saturday in the final at ’s Wanda Metropolitano, with the fixture the biggest club match in the European footballing calendar.

The 64th European Cup final – and the 27th since the competition was rebranded in the 1992-93 season – promises to be a particularly special affair.

Played between two Premier League clubs with give it a special atmosphere, though it also offers the opportunity for managers Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to score their first silverware at the Reds and Spurs respectively.

Both bosses have been lauded for the work they have done with their clubs, but they have nothing tangible to show for it as yet. For one of them, that will change in the Spanish capital.

If those sub-plots are not enough to stir intrigue, the very fact that the teams are known as two of the most dashing and dynamic on the continent should be sufficient to draw the attention.

With an expected television audience of over 300 million worldwide drawn from more than 200 different countries, it will be one of the biggest events of the year.

How to watch the Champions League final in the US

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Univision / Univision Deportes fuboTV / Watch TNT / B/R Live / Univision NOW / Univision Deportes En Vivo

For fans seeking the coverage in English broadcast on TV, TNT USA are carrying the match. For a Spanish-language broadcast of the game, Univision and Univision Deportes will both have the game.

In terms of live streams, there are a number of options to select from, with the game live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Article continues below

English-language coverage can, furthermore, be found with Watch TNT or B/R Live.

For a Spanish stream of the match, Univision NOW or Univision Deportes En Vivo are available options.

The game has a 3pm ET kick-off for supporters wishing to tune into the game.