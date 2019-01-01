Champions League: Chelsea’s Abraham equals Sterling’s birthday record with Lille strike

Following his strike against the Great Danes, the Anglo-Nigerian has joined the list of players who scored on their birthday in the competition

Birthday boy Tammy Abraham has joined ’s Raheem Sterling in exclusive ranks.

The forward opened his account in the competition with his effort against at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Abraham fired past Mike Maignana in the 22nd minute after taking down an excellent cross from Fikayo Tomori.

With that, he becomes the second English player to score in the Champions League on their birthday after Manchester City’s Sterling against in December 2015.

22 - Tammy Abraham is the second Englishman to score on his birthday in the UEFA Champions League, after Raheem Sterling (for Man City v Borussia Mönchengladbach in December 2015). Candles. pic.twitter.com/za77YYSEpM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2019

Also, he combined with Tomori to equal Frank Lampard and John Terry’s seven-year record, being the first time two English players scored and assisted in the elite tournament.

1 - Tammy Abraham's goal (assisted by Fikayo Tomori) was Chelsea's first in the Champions League scored and assisted by two English players since March 2012, when Frank Lampard set up John Terry against . Lions. pic.twitter.com/GxQgJAAoIA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2019

The Stamford Bridge giants travel to on October 23 for their next Champions League fixture.