Chadrac Akolo: FC St. Gallen seal signing of DR Congo winger from Amiens SC

The 27-year-old Congolese international has penned a contract until 2024 to play for the Swiss outfit

FC St. Gallen 1879 have announced the signing of winger Chadrac Akolo from Amiens SC.

The 27-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo player has left the French Ligue 2 side for the Swiss outfit after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

“FC St.Gallen 1879 has strengthened its offensive line with the signing of Chadrac Akolo,” the club confirmed on their official website. “The 27-year-old joins from French Ligue 2 club Amiens and has signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

“The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the amount of the transfer fee. He gets the jersey number 77.”

The statement continued: “Akolo was born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1995 and came to Switzerland as a refugee at the age of 14.

“He came to FC Sion via FC Bex, where he made his professional debut in 2014 – in the Kybunpark. In the 2016-17 season, in which he scored 15 goals in 34 Super League games, his coach was Peter Zeidler.

“In 2017, Akolo moved to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, two years later he joined Amiens [then still in Ligue 1]. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at SC Paderborn in the 2nd Bundesliga.

“He scored ten competitive goals for Amiens last season [six in the league, four in the cup]. For the Congolese national team, he had featured in 20 international matches.”

St. Gallen Sports Director Alain Sutter explained why they signed the player: “Chadrac (Akolo) is a real reinforcement for our team. He can play in different positions in attack, he is technically strong, and he has good ball control and a developed sense of goal.

“He has also acquired a lot of experience from which our young team can benefit.”

Akolo made his debut for DR Congo in a 2-2 draw against Tunisia in their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification tie on September 5, 2017.