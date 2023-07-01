Cesc Fabregas retires! Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star brings curtain down on glittering career

Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement from football as he prepares to move into coaching.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabregas has announced that he is bringing the curtain down on a glittering career and will move into coaching with Como, the Serie B club he played for last season. He will move onto coaching their B and youth teams, per the Daily Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabregas enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, winning the FA Cup with Arsenal after becoming their youngest-ever player, and he went on to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Club World Cup at Barcelona, as well as the FA Cup and two Premier League titles with Chelsea. He also won both the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Announcing his retirement, Fabregas said: “It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

“All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

“It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.”

WHAT NEXT? Fabregas will hope to earn his stripes at Como before potentially making the move into management down the line.