Cersidy Okeyo: Mathare United seal signing of midfielder from Sofapaka

The ‘Slum Boys’ have unveiled their second signing in this transfer window as they get ready for the 2020-21 campaign

have continued with their late transfer activities after unveiling midfielder Cersidy Okeyo from .

The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed the signing of Okeyo, who has also played for Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions , by stating on their social media pages: “Another one, you wanted a midfield enforcer, we've gone out of our way to get the engine.

“Cersidy Okeyo is now a Slum Boy after spells at , Gor Mahia, and Sofapaka.

“A great passer of the ball with an invaluable football brain to boot, Okeyo adds composure, experience, and poise in our midfield.

“Carrick’, as he is fondly referred to, has three league titles to his name and also brings a winning mentality to the group.”

The arrival of Okeyo brings to two the number of new players at the former league champions. On Monday, Mathare United confirmed the signing of forward Danson Kago, formerly at Posta .

“ international Danson Kago has joined the club on a year-long deal,” Mathare confirmed on their social media accounts.

“Kago, capped 15 times at Harambee Stars, adds pace, guile, and experience to our attacking department.”

The former champions are confident the fleet-footed winger will take less time to settle at the club considering his roots can be traced back to the team.

“A one-time league champion and two-time domestic cup winner, Kago's quick feet are a welcome addition in both offensive wings,” Mathare continued.

“Having honed his skills at Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Kago is expected to have a smooth transition as he settles down ahead of the new season.

“Welcome home Kago.”

With the transfer window being extended for another four days, Mathare United have promised more signings with defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ likely to be unveiled before the end of Tuesday.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed on Monday they had extended the transfer window which was scheduled to shut on Monday midnight.

According to a statement from the FKF, signed by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla, the window was extended by a further four days to allow the conclusion of the play-offs which will determine which team will be promoted to the top-flight.