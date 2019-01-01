Celtic offer Lennon manager role on permanent basis

The Northern Irish boss was offered the job just an hour after leading the Hoops to a Scottish Cup victory

have confirmed that Neil Lennon has been offered their managerial job on a permanent basis.

Lennon took over as caretaker boss in February after Brendan Rodgers left the club to become manager of .

The 47-year-old guided Celtic to a third consecutive treble, which was clinched on Saturday with a 2-1 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Just an hour after winning the "treble-treble", Celtic's official Twitter account confirmed that Lennon had been offered the position on a permanent basis.

"We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent Celtic FC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days," a tweet read.

Lennon, who played for Celtic between 2000 and 2007 and managed them between 2010 and 2014, was delighted by the chance to lead the club once more.

"It's a privilege, it's been my privilege to manage the club once but to do it a second time I feel like I've come sort of full circle again," Lennon told the club's Twitter account.

"It was always my objective. I left the club on good terms the last time and nothing's changed.

"It's been a roller coaster couple of months, difficult, but I hope I bring a lot more success to the club going forward."

Celtic chief executive, Peter Lawwell believes that Lennon is the right man for the job.

“Neil stepped up to the plate when we needed him," Lawwell said on Celtic's Twitter account.

"He’s a true Celtic man who knows the club and the city. He’s a winner with a fantastic eye for a player.

"I’m delighted to announce he’s been offered the job."

After leaving Celtic in 2014, Lennon went on to manager Wanderers and then , whom he left by mutual consent in January.