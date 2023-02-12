Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Celta Vigo against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday at the Estadio de Balaidos.

The hosts have not won any of their last eight games against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga (D3 L5), losing each of the most recent three. However, they head into this fixture on the back of successive league wins against Athletic Club and Real Betis and will be eager to extend their run to three games.

However, they have struggled to hit the right notes in the initial phase of their league campaign which see them languishing in the 12th spot with 23 points from 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Atletico were held to a 1-1 draw with Getafe. They have won two of their last four matches and are currently in the fourth spot with 35 points from 20 matches.

Coach Diego Simeone is under pressure to deliver results after crashing out from Europe and the Copa del Rey. The Argentine manager will not want to drop out from the top four as it might put his job on the line.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid : Date & kick-off time

Game: Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 3:15 pm GMT / 10:15 am ET / 8:45 pm IST Venue: Estadio de Balaidos

Where to watch Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Celta Vigo team news and squad

Celta will be missing Agustin Marchesin with a knee injury while Unai Nunez is suspended.

The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Mallo, Aidoo, Mingueza, Galan; Perez, Beltran, Veiga, De la Torre; Aspas, Larsen

Position Players Goalkeepers Villar, Alves. Defenders Aidoo, Mingueza, Dominguez, Galan, Mallo, Vazquez. Midfielders Tapia, Beltran, De la Torre, Rodrigugez, Veiga, Swedberg. Forwards Cervi, Prez, Solari, Larsen, Aspas, Seferovic, Paciencia.

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico have a fully fit squad ahead of this fixture. Simeone is likely to field his troops in a 4-4-2 formation with Jan Oblak between the sticks. While Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should be the two leading the line.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Savic, Hermoso, Molina; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata