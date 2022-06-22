The KwaMashu-born midfield maestro's representative described Amakhosi as a 'great club' when discussing the club's interest in his client

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in former South Africa youth international Thabo Cele has been confirmed.



It was recently reported that the Glamour Boys had a R1, 6 million bid rejected by the central midfielder's Polish club, Radomiak Radom.



Cele, who was part of the South Africa squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was said to have been identified as a possible replacement for Kearyn Baccus at Chiefs.



His agent Helio Martins has confirmed that Chiefs were interested in his client, but Cele is keen to stay at Radomiak where he has impressed.



“Thabo is committed to having an excellent pre-season and starting strong for next season," Martins told SABC.



"We know that the market closes later but at the moment he is focused on Radomiak,” Martins told Sabc.



“There was interest from Kaizer Chiefs, a great club, but an understanding between the parties has not yet been possible.”



Cele signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year when he joined Radomiak as a free agent in October 2021.



The 25-year-old player had parted ways with Portugal's Cova da Piedade a few months before joining Radomiak.



Cele made 13 appearances in the Ekstraklasa which is the Polish top-flight league for Radomiak in the recent 2021-22 season.



He was nurtured in the KwaZulu-Natal Academy and went on to turn out for Portuguese clubs Real Sport Clube and Benfica's reserve team.