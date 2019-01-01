Cedric Bakambu's brace inspires Beijing Guoan in winning run

The Congo DR international scored twice to help the Imperial Guards claim a comfortable victory against Juan Ramón Lopez Caro‘s men

Cedric Bakambu scored a pair of goals to lead Beijing Guoan to a 3-0 victory over Shenzhen in ’s Super League game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old striker opened the scoring 12 minutes into the encounter after receiving a pass from Zhang Yuning.

Bakambu completed his brace in the 19th minute off Renato Augusto's assist for his fourth goal of the season.

Augustos sealed the commanding performance for the Imperial Guards with his strike in the 62nd minute,

Bakambu featured for the duration of the game in his fourth league appearance this season for Roger Schmidt’s men.

The victory means Beijing Guoan have now won all their nine games this season to strengthen their lead on the table with 27 points.

On the international scene, Bakambu will hope to play a key role for in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The are in Group A along with host nation , and Zimbabwe.