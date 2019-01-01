Cech: Arsenal will rely on Aubameyang and Lacazette to qualify for Champions League

The duo produced three goals between themselves to help the Gunners have an advantage in their semi-final against the Spanish opposition

are benefitting from the qualities of strike partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, says Petr Cech after the duo starred in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over .

Goalkeeper Cech, playing in what was his last European home match of his career, had seen his goal breached by Mouctar Diakhaby after only 11 minutes into the first leg of their semi-final match in London.

Seven minutes later, the star duo ensured that they were level, with Aubameyang assisting Lacazette for a brilliant equaliser.

The Frenchman added a second in the 25th minute before Aubameyang struck a late volley to ensure they head to with a two-goal cushion.

“We rely on the team, and with the quality of our strikers, it helps,” Cech said after the match.

“We need goals to win football games and those two are providing goals at the moment.

“Hopefully they can find some more at the Mestalla and in the remainder of the season.”

Article continues below

Aubameyang’s late effort in Thursday's clash took his tally this season to the 25-goal mark while Lacazette now has 18 of his own.

Both players would hope to replicate their ruthlessness in front of goal when they visit the Mestalla for the return leg next week.

However, before travelling to Spain, Unai Emery's side faces and Hove Albion in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Sunday.