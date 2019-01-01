Cecafa Women's Championship: Tanzania are through to the semi-finals

The tournament hosts have so far scored 13 goals without conceding and are now three wins away from defending their title

have stormed into the semi-finals of the 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship after thumping Burundi 4-0.

Thousands of fans turned out at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to support the home team and they were rewarded by a good display by their team.

Donisia Minja opened the scoring in favour of Tanzania in the 36th minute after tapping in a cross from the left. Despite creating numerous chances, the Kilimanjaro Queens could not get a second in the first 45 minutes.

In the 65th minute, Minja completed her brace to double the advantage for her team. Rashid Asha and Mwanahamisi Omary scored in the 72nd and 86th minutes respectively to ensure they sealed their place in the semi-finals. The defending champions will now play Zanzibar in their final Group A match.

Zanzibar Queens have been eliminated from the competition after suffering their second consecutive defeat. After falling 5-0 in the opening game against Burundi, the team fell by the same margin against South Sudan.

On Tuesday, will play Djibouti while entertain Ethiopia in Group B.