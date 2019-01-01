Cecafa Women's Championship: Kenya’s second goal killed off Tanzania – Ouma

The Harambee Starlets coach reveals the key moment when they shattered the Kilimanjaro Queens’ dream of retaining the trophy

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has singled out the moment when ended ’s dominance in the Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup.

The Harambee Starlets needed two second-half goals courtesy of top scorer Jentrix Shikangwa to silence the Kilimanjaro Queens 2-0 in front of their fans in the final staged at Chamazi Sports Complex and lift the trophy on Monday.

However, coach Ouma - who has been shortlisted for a top Caf award - has told Goal the moment Kenya scored the second goal, it was game over for the two-time defending champions.

“It was one of the best final for anyone to watch including the fans back at home, Tanzania are a very good team and since they were playing in front of their fans, they proved a tough side,” Ouma told Goal.

“In the first half, we tried to press them hard, but nothing could come out of it despite having two clear cut chances to score and in the second period, I asked my players to try and use the left-wing and that is how we finally managed to punish them.

“When we scored from penalty I knew they will still hit us back and get level but the moment [Shikangwa] scored the second goal, it was game over for them.

“We only had three minutes left on the clock and I asked my players to make sure they concentrate and avoid giving them a chance to stage a comeback.”

On winning the trophy they missed out in 2017 after losing to Tanzania in the final Ouma said: “What can I say, this team has been growing in confidence and making huge strides, they have always wanted to win something for Kenyans so when we reached the final, I knew it was a matter of days before they are crowned.

“It is a good feeling putting in mind we won the trophy unbeaten, scored 24 goals and conceded none, it was a good way for us to take the trophy and also what makes it even sweeter is we beat them [Tanzania] at their backyard.”

On his part, Tanzanian coach Bakari Shime blamed the defeat on poor officiating, saying the decision to award Kenya a penalty was the turning point.

Article continues below

“I feel the match officials messed up the final, it was a great final for every team until the time the referee awarded Kenya a penalty. It was not a penalty, it was a soft penalty and does not deserve to be awarded in a match especially a final," Shime said.

“All in all Kenya were good competitors, they showed from day one they are here for the trophy and I want to congratulate them for the fete, I also want to thank my players and all the Tanzanian people for the support they accorded us, we are sorry we could not keep the trophy.”

finished third in the competition after beating Burundi 2-0 in the play-off bout.