Cecafa Women's Championship: Kenya need to improve their finishing - Ouma

The coach was not fully satisfied despite beating Ethiopia 2-0 in their opening match on Sunday in Tanzania

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has admitted there is much to be done in the team's striking department.

Ouma says the forwards need be composed in front of goal in order to assist the team to get as many goals as possible. won their Cecafa Women's Championship first tie after beating Ethiopia and the coach believes the win will help give them confidence in their following matches.

“The strikers need to learn the habit of developing the play because their attack is a bit quicker which means they are not composed enough to finish the chances the team creates for them,” Ouma told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“The attacking organisation and being in the right place at the right time are areas we have to work on seriously.

“The win is good for our progression but we also have areas still to work on.”

Although Ouma felt the team failed to make use of the many chances created against a tougher opponent, he has termed the win an important process to learn and build a stronger side going into the future.

“It was good to keep a clean sheet against Ethiopia but of course, we made sure their weaknesses were exploited to our advantage,” added the tactician.

“They are a very strong side which tried to minimise space for us as much as possible and our main target was to try and unlock their compactness at the beginning of the game.

“We had four clear chances but we failed to convert them early in the game. These are things we must continue to learn and hope to improve on them.

“This is a building process and we have to continue with the belief our strikers will grow sharper in future.”

Kenya will face Djibouti on Tuesday while Ethiopia and battle it out in the other Group B match.