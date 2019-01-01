Cecafa Women's Championship: Kenya defeat Uganda to set a date with Burundi

Last year's finalists have now scored 15 goals in three games without conceding

have finished top of Group B in the Cecafa Women's Championship after beating 3-0 on Thursday.

The two countries have been excellent in their opening two games, scoring 14 goals each and conceding none in their wins against Ethiopia and Djibouti. Thursday's winner was destined to finish top of the group.

Kenya started better, playing neatly from the back and it was no surprise when Mercy Airo scored the opener after just eight minutes. Mwanahalima Adam made it 2-0 in the 20th minute after an individual effort.

After the break, the Harambee Starlets resorted to cautious play as Crested Cranes remained frustrated owing to the excellent organization of the David Ouma led charges.

Crested Cranes conceded a penalty in stoppage time and Jentrix Shikangwa kept her cool to score the third for last year's finalists.

Ethiopia beat Djibouti 8-0 in a dead rubber match played earlier on. The latter have now conceded 33 goals in three games played. They suffered a 13-0 loss against Uganda before falling 12-0 to Kenya.

Kenya will now play Burundi in the semi-finals while Uganda have a date with the defending champions who finished top of Group A.